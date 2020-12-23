Messi Breaks Pele Scoring Record

Lionel Messi scored his 644th goal for Barcelona during his side's victory over Real Valladolid to break Pele's record of the most goals for one club.

Argentina forward Messi, 33, scored Barca's third when he collected Pedri's backheel, took a touch then slotted the ball past goalkeeper Jordi Masip.

 Messi created the first goal when his cross was headed in by Clement Lenglet and started the move for the second, finished off by Martin Braithwaite.

Messi also hit the post in injury time.

Brazil great Pele scored 643 goals in 19 seasons for Santos in his homeland between 1956 and 1974.

