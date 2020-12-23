Bulgaria Is in the Top 5 Most Pessimistic Nations in the World for 2021

64% of Bulgarians believe that next year will be a year of economic difficulties, according to a global Gallup International survey.

In Bulgaria, the hope for a better 2021 is rather fragile. 16% of the surveyed Bulgarians believe that the coming year will be better than the pandemic 2020, but for 45% it will be even worse, a quarter expect it to be the same, and the rest can not judge.

Thus, our country ranks among the top 5 pessimists in the world, along with Italy, Hong Kong, Poland and South Korea.

Bulgarians also seem very pessimistic compared to other EU countries, where the generalized level of pessimism is 31% of all respondents, and optimism - 35%.

These are the results of a global survey conducted for the first time in 1979 by Gallup International, called "At the end of the year".

This year it was held in 41 countries around the world, interviewing more than 38,000 people globally.

Pessimistic view of the future is common in our society. In the last few years, however, it seems that the levels of optimism for the future in our country are approaching the general values ​​for the world, as at the end of 2019 32% of adult Bulgarians answered that they expect a better 2020, and 22% they thought it would be worse than 2019, the study said.

The coronavirus crisis, which has had a severe impact on both the health system and the economic situation in the country, seems to have severely affected hopes for a more favorable immediate future - especially after the sharp increase in illnesses and deaths in the last months of 2020 and the imposition of new restrictions.