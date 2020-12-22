BioNTech Assures Their Vaccine Is Effective against New Virus Strain

BioNTech's boss has said he is confident the company's vaccine will be effective against the new coronavirus variant.

Ugur Sahin said, however, that more tests were needed before he could be completely sure of the efficacy of the drug.

The Pfizer/BioNTech jab is the only vaccine approved for use in the UK so far. It is also being rolled out in the US.

Mr Sahin said that the company had "scientific confidence" that the vaccine would be effective, as the new form of COVID-19 shares 99% of the proteins with the previous iterations.

"The likelihood that our vaccine works... is relatively high," he added.

But he acknowledged more research was needed into the mutation, which is prevalent in London and the southeast of England.

Mr Sahin said: "But we will know it [is effective] only if the experiment is done and we will need about two weeks from now to get the data."

He said that if adjustments were necessary, it would take BioNTech around six weeks to make them - although regulatory approval might be needed.

German firm BioNTech was founded by Mr Sahin and his wife Ozlem Tureci in 2008.

He first became aware of the coronavirus in January, and realised that the work he had done on cancer treatments could be applicable to the research into a vaccine.

BioNTech assigned 500 staff to the project, and subsequently gained the backing of US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and Chinese drug makers Fosun.

Mr Sahin has not yet received the vaccine, and says it is more important that his employees are inoculated to make sure they can carry on their work./https://msn.com