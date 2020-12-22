Save Sofia NGO: Bulgaria's Capital Again Gloomy and Drab for Christmas and New Year

For yet another year, Sofia's Christmas decorations are more than miserable. The municipality relies on private companies to take out the old and unappealing garlands for advertising purposes, so that there is at least some feeling of the brightest holidays ahead. In recent years, nothing has changed - the decoration is banal, tasteless, inconspicuous and the same for years.

It was in this difficult year that a number of European cities made their Christmas decorations even more beautiful. With this, they want to instill courage and hope in their inhabitants, to make their daily lives a little brighter and cozier. Sofia cannot compare even with the Balkan capitals and cities - unlike them, our capital remains sad and dark.

The lack of Christmas decorations in Sofia is indicative of the lack of ideas and indolence of the city government.

Even after 11 years in mayor’s office Yordanka Fandakova never understood how important the beautiful urban environment is for the well-being of people.

Instead of a beautiful and bright city, our Sofia remains dark, congested, with sloppy renovations and dirty air, slow public transport, overbuilt and muddy, with hardly any public spaces and pedestrian areas...