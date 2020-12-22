Bulgaria Ready to Help North Macedonia with Vaccines

The Bulgarian government adopted a decision to explore the possibilities for providing COVID-19 vaccines for Western Balkan countries and the Eastern Partnership members.

This will happen after the Bulgarian needs are met, in compliance with the relevant countries’ legislation and the terms of the preliminary agreements concluded between the EC and the manufacturers of medicines.

"We doing it wholeheartedly for the life and health of our closest neighbors", said Prime Minister Boyko Borissov at today's meeting of the Council of Ministers.

For his part, Health Minister Kostadin Angelov pointed out that the goal is to achieve solidarity under the conditions of the pandemic crisis and help our neighbors overcome it.

Health Minister of North Macedonia, Venko Filipce, said his country is extremely grateful to the Bulgarian government in these difficult times. He stressed that it is extremely important for Skopje to have access to vaccines. In his words, both sides should help each other and be good friends. Filipce extended gratitude to Bulgaria on behalf of the Macedonian government.

After the cabinet meeting, the two ministers signed a Letter of Intent between the health ministries of Bulgaria and North Macedonia. The parties agreed that in the complicated epidemic situation caused by coronavirus, the protection of human health is of paramount concern to each country. Both sides noted that, if opportunity offers and international agreements are signed, efforts would also be made to cooperate in the fight against COVID-19, including exploring options for meeting vaccine needs and providing coronavirus vaccines for the citizens of North Macedonia.