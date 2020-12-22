Over Half of Bulgarians Believe New Year will Be Better for Them

Negative balance for 2020 and optimism for 2021 in anticipation of vaccine and economic recovery - such are the attitudes of Bulgarians according to the results of the regular quarterly national-representative survey of Alpha Research, conducted between 11-18 December 2020 among 1037 adult citizens.

The stocktaking for 2020 shows that Bulgarians have experienced a critical year in which both personal and public life have largely passed under the sign of COVID-19, sociologists note. As is often the case after crises, expectations for 2021 are optimistic. They reflect the confidence to overcome the health and socio-economic consequences of the pandemic, to return to the normal rhythm of life and communication, Alpha Research points out.

The opinions of the Bulgarian citizens are polarized when they comment whether the COVID-19 pandemic occurred naturally or was artificially created, the data show. However, conspiracy theories remain in the background when it comes to privacy and safety - 77 percent are in favor of wearing masks, and every second, albeit cautiously, is for vaccination. Despite the uncertainties shrouding the vaccine, it has emerged as one of the reasons for optimism in 2021, analysts commented.

The personal balance of Bulgarians for 2020 is extremely negative (6 percent positive vs. 51 percent negative ratings) and the growth in negative ratings is over 3.5 times within a year. For the past two decades, such has been the case only at the height of the global financial crisis between 2009 and 2011, when optimists’ share shrunk to 10 percent and pessimists accounted for the same 51 per cent. The reasons can definitely be sought in the different aspects and effects of the pandemic, but also in the assessments of how Bulgaria, as well as individual households, deal with it, is the opinion of sociologists.







