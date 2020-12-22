Bulgarian Government Allocates BGN 184 Million for Remdesivir and New Emergency Call Center

The government allocated nearly BGN 184 million to help hospitals in getting prepared for medical assistance in the declared emergency epidemic situation, for the provision of vaccines and additional quantities of "Remdesivir" antiviral medication, as well as for the construction of a new emergency call center in order to improve the service of EU Single Emergency Number 112 on the territory of Bulgaria, the government press office reported.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov stressed that every day the government is doing its utmost to support the health system so that our medical teams can win in the battle with the coronavirus and protect the health of Bulgarian citizens.

With the funds approved today for the budget of the Ministry of Health for this year, BGN 45 million has been allocated to the hospitals as a subsidy to ensure their readiness to provide medical care in the declared emergency epidemic situation. An additional BGN 105 million was allocated for the purchase of vaccines in the fight against COVID-19.

By decree of the Council of Ministers, BGN 19 440 000 was also allocated for the purchase of Remdesivir, applied in the treatment of COVID-19.

"Our doctors prescribe it all the time, and patients with COVID-19 very much trust in it", said Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. The Prime Minister noted that the funds are for an extra amount of medication so that every prescription made by a doctor in a hospital environment can be secured.

"We provide BGN 14 300 000 for the construction of a new emergency call center, this will improve the service of the Single Emergency Number 112 on the territory of Bulgaria," Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said during the meeting.

Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov informed that after a preliminary analysis of the current state of the IT infrastructure serving the emergency medical centers, a need for its replacement with a new generation system has been identified. The new infrastructure will ensure high reliability, performance, security and the addition of new functionalities.

"In this way, communication in emergency aid services will greatly improve the work in the system, as well as the response of our teams on time," Kostadin Angelov said.