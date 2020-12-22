Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy and Quiet
The weather in Bulgaria remains cloudy, and temperatures are above zero, but almost without a 24-hour dynamics.
In many places there will be fogs. Light rainfalls are expected in some places, mainly in the east of the country.
Only over the southwest of the country there will be temporary clouds in the second half of the day.
It'il be almost quiet.
Maximum temperatures are mostly within the range of 2-7 degrees, slightly higher in the far southwestern regions.
The lows are between 0 and 5 degrees.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Hristo Ivanov Insists That Prosecutor’s Office Check Premier’s Audio Recordings
- » New Order in Bulgaria: 10-Day Quarantine for All Arrivals from UK and Northern Ireland
- » Bulgarian Parliament Approved Election of Investigative Prosecutor for Probing Prosecutor General
- » Task Teams Start Inspections in Large Retail Chain Stores in Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria: E-prescriptions Enter into Force
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny and Quiet