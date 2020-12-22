Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy and Quiet

The weather in Bulgaria remains cloudy, and temperatures are above zero, but almost without a 24-hour dynamics.

In many places there will be fogs. Light rainfalls are expected in some places, mainly in the east of the country.

Only over the southwest of the country there will be temporary clouds in the second half of the day.

It'il be almost quiet.

Maximum temperatures are mostly within the range of 2-7 degrees, slightly higher in the far southwestern regions.

The lows are between 0 and 5 degrees.

