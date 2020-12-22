COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1277 New Cases, Sports Ban Fall Today

One of the bans imposed by order of the Minister of Health in the fight against the pandemic falls. From today, all athletes who have not reached the age of majority and have files to the sports federations can return to the gym. In addition to training again, they have the right to participate in team sports matches.

However, the relaxation of the measures does not apply to those who are not registered with sports federations. For all age groups, sports competitions will continue to be held without an audience.

1,277 are new cases of coronavirus after 4,304 PCR tests. Positive results were registered at 29.6%, according to the National Information Portal.

In Sofia the newly infected are 181, and in Plovdiv - 166. They are followed by Varna with 96 and Burgas with 81.

The tendency to decrease the number of active cases continues, which for the past day is 83 041. The number of hospitalized, which is currently 6 287, 523 are in intensive care units, is also decreasing.

2,908 people were cured, which is more than twice as many as the newly infected.

The death toll remains high, with 156 people losing the disease in the last 24 hours.