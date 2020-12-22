Alexey Navalny Tricked Spy into Revealing How He Was Poisoned
Politics | December 22, 2020, Tuesday // 01:01| Views: | Comments: 0
A Russian agent sent to tail opposition leader Alexey Navalny has revealed how he was poisoned in August - with the lethal nerve agent Novichok planted in his underpants.
The stunning disclosure from an agent who belonged to an elite toxins team in Russia's FSB security service came in a lengthy phone call following the unmasking of the unit by CNN and the online investigative outfit Bellingcat last week.
In what he was told was a debriefing, Konstantin Kudryavtsev also talked about others involved in the poisoning in the Siberian city of Tomsk, and how he was sent to clean things up.
But the agent was not speaking to an official in Russia's National Security Council as he thought. He was talking to Navalny himself, who almost died after being poisoned in August.
Navalny has long been a thorn in the side of President Vladimir Putin, exposing corruption in high places and campaigning against the ruling United Russia party.
Putin essentially confirmed last week that FSB agents tailed Navalny but said if Russia had wanted him dead, "they would've probably finished it."
The Bellingcat-CNN-Spiegel investigation found that the FSB toxins team of about six to 10 agents trailed Navalny for more than three years. After identifying most of the team, journalists tried to contact them and their superiors.
One man, Oleg Tayakin, slammed the door shut when questioned by CNN. Others did not respond.
At the same time, Navalny was also making calls. To begin with, he told the agents who he was, and those he contacted immediately ended the call. For the final call to Kudryavtsev, his team decided on a different approach: a sting operation.
How Navalny did it
Navalny, who is still recovering at a secret location in Germany, posed as a senior official from Russia's National Security Council tasked with carrying out an analysis of the poisoning operation. His phone number was disguised as that of the headquarters of the FSB, according to Navalny's team and a recording of the call later provided to journalists.
After Kudryavtsev confirmed his identity, Navalny said he'd been tasked with getting "a brief understanding from the team members: what went wrong, why was there a complete failure in Tomsk with Navalny?"
Kudryavtsev's responses in the 45-minute call provide the first direct evidence of the unit's involvement in poisoning Navalny.
At times he is clearly apprehensive about talking on an unsecured line but Navalny, speaking at times in a brusque and urgent way, persuades him that senior officials are demanding a report immediately and says that "all of this will be discussed at the Security Council on the highest level."
The FSB on Monday issued a statement claiming that a video of Navalny's conversation with Kudryavtsev, posted by the opposition leader on his YouTube channel, was a "fake" facilitated by foreign intelligence.
"The so-called investigation about actions allegedly taken against him [which was] published online by [Alexey] Navalny is a planned provocation aimed at discrediting the FSB of Russia and employees of the federal security service, which would not have been possible without the organizational and technical support of foreign special services," the statement reads, according to state news agency TASS.
The FSB has launched a "check" of Navalny's investigation and will give "a procedural assessment" following its results, the statement said.
Why underwear was targeted
Most dramatically Kudryavtsev provided a detailed account of how the nerve agent was applied to a pair of Navalny's underpants.
Navalny asked: "What item of clothing was the emphasis on? What is the most risky piece of clothing?"
Kudryavtsev replied simply: "Underpants."
Navalny followed by asking exactly where the Novichok was applied -- the inside or outside seams.
"The insides, the crotch," replied Kudryavtsev.
The cleanup job
Kudryavtsev's background suggests he is a specialist in chemical and biological weapons. He graduated from the Moscow branch of the Russian Academy of Chemical Defense. Bellingcat has established he later worked at the 42nd center of the Ministry of Defense -- its biological security research center.
The Bellingcat-CNN-Spiegel investigation, that also involved the Russian online publication The Insider, had already established through flight manifests that Kudryavtsev had flown to Omsk on August 25, five days after the poisoning./Cnn
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Russian Military Attaché Accused of Spying Left Bulgaria
- » Germany Calls for Coordinated European Response to New Coronavirus Strain
- » Bulgaria: Hristo Ivanov Insists That Prosecutor’s Office Check Premier’s Audio Recordings
- » New Order in Bulgaria: 10-Day Quarantine for All Arrivals from UK and Northern Ireland
- » A Russian and Three Bulgaria Citizens Indicted in US
- » Erdoğan Started Meddling in Bulgaria’s Home Affairs, Analysts Say