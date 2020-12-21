Wizz Air Cancels All Flights Between Bulgaria and Great Britain Today and Tomorrow

Wizz Air announced today that it cancels all its flights between Bulgaria and the United Kingdom on 21.12 and 22.12.2020 as a result of the ban on flights from the UK in order to control the Pavid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Wizz Air continues to operate flights from the UK to countries that have not imposed a ban on flights arriving from the UK, and will continue to closely monitor the situation in the event of the need to cancel other flights.

Passengers affected by the cancellation of flights as a result of such national bans have the opportunity to receive 120% of the initially paid fare as a credit to their WIZZ account, 100% refund or free booking for a new date. Passengers who have made a reservation through a travel agency or online travel platforms should contact them for additional information and compensation options.

Although beyond its control, Wizz Air sincerely apologizes to customers for the inconvenience caused by the canceled flights. The airline will continue to strictly follow all national restrictions, as the safety and well-being of passengers and crew remain the number one priority for the carrier. Wizz Air also thanks passengers for their patience and understanding during these challenging times.

