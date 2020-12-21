Russian Military Attaché Accused of Spying Left Bulgaria

Politics » DIPLOMACY | December 21, 2020, Monday // 15:09| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Russian Military Attaché Accused of Spying Left Bulgaria TASS

The head of the Russian Defense Ministry mission to the Russian embassy in Sofia has become the sixth Russian diplomat expelled from the country in the last two years

The military, air and naval attache to the Russian embassy in Bulgaria has left the country after he was declared persona non grata on Friday due to accusations of espionage, the Russian diplomatic mission in Sofia told TASS.

"The Russian diplomat has left Bulgarian territory through the border with Turkey on Monday at around midday," TASS was told.

The Bulgarian authorities have labeled the head of the Russian Defense Ministry mission to the Russian embassy in Sofia as persona non grata on Friday. He was instructed to leave the country within 72 hours. He has become the sixth Russian diplomat expelled from the country in the last two years. He is claimed to have been engaged in spying in the country since 2017. The accusations allege that he was gathering intelligence about the US military participation in drills in Bulgaria.

The Russian embassy stressed that no evidence was presented to back up these claims. Moscow said that it can come up with a similar response.https://tass.com/politics

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, Bulgaria, persona non grata, spying
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria