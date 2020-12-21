Infectious Disease Specialist: The New Strain of Coronavirus Will Not Make the Vaccine Useless

Society » HEALTH | December 21, 2020, Monday // 13:24| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Infectious Disease Specialist: The New Strain of Coronavirus Will Not Make the Vaccine Useless

“At the moment, there is no evidence that the new strain of coronavirus, discovered in the UK, makes the vaccine meaningless, because the vaccine, like the natural disease, leads to the formation of neutralizing antibodies and cellular immunity. " said, Head of the Department of Infectious Diseases at the Medical University in Sofia.

Over the weekend, Bulgaria, like many other countries in Europe, limited its ties to the UK after it became clear that a strain of the coronavirus was spreading there, which according to computer models is much more contagious.

"The rate of infection with the new strain of coronavirus is higher by 70%. The reproductive number is higher by 0.4, which means that one person can infect another seven," explained Assoc. Prof. Nina Yancheva, but clarified that these data are based on mathematical models and analyzes of laboratory results.

According to her, the measures taken by Bulgaria and other countries will have an effect.

She recalled that this new strain has been known to scientists since September, but concerns have arisen that scientists have noticed that "from the 41st to the 50th week of this year, the number of patients has increased significantly."

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: new strain, Coronavirus, vaccine
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria