Infectious Disease Specialist: The New Strain of Coronavirus Will Not Make the Vaccine Useless

“At the moment, there is no evidence that the new strain of coronavirus, discovered in the UK, makes the vaccine meaningless, because the vaccine, like the natural disease, leads to the formation of neutralizing antibodies and cellular immunity. " said, Head of the Department of Infectious Diseases at the Medical University in Sofia.

Over the weekend, Bulgaria, like many other countries in Europe, limited its ties to the UK after it became clear that a strain of the coronavirus was spreading there, which according to computer models is much more contagious.

"The rate of infection with the new strain of coronavirus is higher by 70%. The reproductive number is higher by 0.4, which means that one person can infect another seven," explained Assoc. Prof. Nina Yancheva, but clarified that these data are based on mathematical models and analyzes of laboratory results.

According to her, the measures taken by Bulgaria and other countries will have an effect.

She recalled that this new strain has been known to scientists since September, but concerns have arisen that scientists have noticed that "from the 41st to the 50th week of this year, the number of patients has increased significantly."