Bulgaria: Hristo Ivanov Insists That Prosecutor’s Office Check Premier’s Audio Recordings

The co-chairman of Democratic Bulgaria Hristo Ivanov is very concerned that the prosecutor's office has not checked whether it was Prime Minister Boyko Borissov voice in the notorious audio recording, meanwhile it is verified whether what is on the recording corresponds to what is quoted.

Last week, the prosecutor's office issued a press release examining the first recording in which the public prosecutor found nothing wrong. The prosecution's wording was that in order to establish the actual content of the audio recordings, a technical expert analysis was made that established "an identity between the content of the recording and the recorded conversation in the signal."

Hristo Ivanov, however, has not received the judicial decision onhis signal and insists on receiving it immediately so that he can challenge it in front of a higher court instance. There are certain significant gaps in the report, he said.

If the prosecutor's office has not checked whether the person talking is Borissov, this is a scandal for us because it does not answer the main question - who we are dealing with, the former justice minister was adamant.

Hristo Ivanov is convinced that in the second recording Prime Minister Borissov spoke with Valentin Zlatev. From this conversation, conclusions are drawn about relationships that are very questionable. Ivanov adds to this the fact that Borissov did not give them the documents from Lukoil's inspections, although he has promised this publicly. "They have a little shameful secret, which may turn out to be in the amount of a billion levs and Borisov can afford to tell Zlatev who to meet and who not," Ivanov explained.

"I think the Prosecutor General has always said that when there is a prevailing public interest, the prosecutor's office will be transparent, only that this transparency concerns only opponents of the regime," Hristo Ivanov stressed. Let this transparency be valid for everyone, Ivanov urged.

He insisted on checking how Sotir Tsatsarov, Ivan Geshev and Boyko Borissov were questioned. What questions were asked, how insistently they were asked and what probes were made, the former justice minister asked.

Hristo Ivanov also insists that the EP familiarize itself with the audio recording with Borissov. The issue is important and we will not give up on untangling it and put pressure on the prosecutor's office to do its job, including through "our" European Parliament, the former justice minister said.

Democratic Bulgaria wants the prosecutor's office to publish all investigative materials.

 

 



