Rude and Uncontrollable Teens Are Norm under Lockdown, Psychologists Say

Parents should not be stressed by the fact that their well-behaved teens became rude and rebellious during the pandemic, the Metro newspaper reported.

People in the family circle won't be the only ones watching this startling change in their children during this crazy year. Teenagers, like with a magic wand, have become sullen personas, quickly bursting out and without any respect for others. It's an almost massive phenomenon, explains psychologist Becky Spellman of London's Private Therapeutics Clinic.

In her words, many teenagers undergo a twist in their psycho-development during the lockdown. They go back a few steps in their transition to maturation as adult personalities. Teenagers show all the negative traits of their behavior from a much earlier stage that we thought they had overcome.

Quarantine restrictions trigger a bizarre mechanism that causes adolescents to return to their bad habits, which maturation should have left behind.

"When too many rules and restrictions come down on us, our natural response is to rebel against them," Becky Spellman points out. Such a situation reminds teenagers of times when they were forbidden to do many things, almost everything. Rebellion against this can take on a variety of manifestations.

For instance, deliberately breaking all quarantine rules or recklessly reuniting with friends tuned to the same protest wave," Spellman points out. The psychological reaction to the restrictions very often yields a form of inexplicable rudeness in the narrow family circle.