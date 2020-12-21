Weather Today - Still Cloudy with Light Rainfall

In some places in Eastern Bulgaria, and in the northeastern regions the rain will mix with snow. Around and in the afternoon over Southwestern Bulgaria there will be temporary breaks in the clouds.

It will be almost quiet in most parts of the country, in the eastern regions with a weak northeast wind.

 The minimum temperatures will be from minus 1 ° to 4 °, the maximum - between 3 ° and 8 °. In the mountains it will be mostly cloudy, in some places there will be light snowfall.

A light to moderate west-northwest wind will continue to blow.

 Cold air will penetrate, which will lower the temperatures and the maximum at 1200 meters will be about 2 °, at 2000 meters - about minus 2 °.

On Tuesday the weather will remain without significant change - mostly cloudy and foggy.

