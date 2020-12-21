Deutsche Welle: Planes, Restaurants, Hotels for Vaccinated Customers Only?

The scientists of Europe are pushing for even more radical measures against coronavirus, Deutsche Welle says. In their opinion, this is the only way to deal with high mortality. Will restaurants, hotels, clubs and airlines allow only vaccinated customers from now on?

More than 300 reputable European scientists, virologists, doctors and health experts have signed a manifesto demanding strict joint action against coronavirus across Europe, including possible border closures.

The signatories, including the leading German virologist from the Charite clinic Christian Drosten, believe that strict ubiquitous restrictions are needed for about 4 weeks in order to reduce new infections to 10 cases per 1 million daily and down to a reproduction number of 0.7 (i.e. one sick person infects less than another person).

Scientists say the strategy pursued by Sweden and some other countries aimed at creating the so-called "herd immunity" will has been a complete fiasco. Only with persistently low infection rates, experts say, can Europe's current high mortality rate be contained and hospitals not overloaded. The appeal of international scientists was published in the specialized medical journal Lancet.

Do hotels, restaurants and event organizers have the right to prefer vaccinated customers?

The German Ministry of Justice has a clear-cut opinion on this issue: "Private entrepreneurs - for example, owners of private companies from restaurants, to hotel-keepers and the organizers of concerts and events - have the principle right to conclude contracts regulating access to their properties and to refuse such access," a ministry spokesman said, as quoted by Tagesspiegel magazine.

Such actions, at least in theory, should be limited by the anti-discrimination provisions of the law on equal treatment of citizens in Germany. However, this law does not explicitly prohibit distinguishing between vaccinated and unvaccinated. As long as competition reigns in the private sector, customers turned down at one place could still turn to other companies and seek other opportunities.

Boarding a plane only after vaccination?

Australian national airline Quantas has already made it clear that as soon as the vaccines appear, the airline will change its terms and conditions for passenger transport. For now, it is envisioned that at least passengers on intercontinental flights will necessarily have to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Similar rules are described in the General Law on Rail and Air Transport in Germany. It follows from them that it is permissible to divert passengers who are not immunized. Transport companies may in some cases also refer to exceptional provisions. The national rules of each country for entry and exit will play an important role in this respect.







