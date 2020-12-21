Director of Pirogov Emergency Hospital: There Are Hidden Cases of Coronavirus

"The number of new cases of COVID-19 and mortality do not decrease at the expected rate after the introduction of new measures because there is a hidden morbidity. There are infected people who prefer not to be examined, do not allow us to register them – to quarantine them and their relatives," said Director of "Pirogov" emergency hospital Prof. Asen Baltov on bTV this morning.

People think they are immortal until they cross the threshold of the hospital, then they understand that they are not," he said.

Baltov specified that the emergency hospital is one of the places where immunization against the coronavirus will begin as early as December 27. The medical facility already has a refrigerator that can maintain a temperature of minus 70 degrees, which is necessary for the storage of the first expected shipments ofPfizer and BioNTech vaccines.

There will also be a medical room at Pirogov working around the clock for people who will eventually have allergic reactions to the vaccine.

The director announced that he would get vaccinated first, but because he had contracted the virus, he was now waiting for instructions on when it was advisable to be inoculated. According to him, the fear of vaccines results from the anti-vaccine campaign launched before the campaign in support of vaccines and fake news, caused by competition between companies that market immunization drugs.

Prof. Baltov is convinced that this problem will soon be overcome. In his words, people who are not in the priority vaccination groups in Bulgaria will be able to be inoculated after mid-March.

"Vaccines will allow us to live normally after about 6 months after herd immunity is created," the doctor said.

Проф. Балтов е убеден, че този проблем скоро ще бъде преодолян. По думите му хората, които не са в първите групи за ваксинация у нас, ще могат да се имунизират след средата на март.

"Ваксините ще ни позволят да живеем нормално след около 6 месеца, след като се създаде колективен имунитет", изрази надежда лекарят.