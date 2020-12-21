Astronomical Winter Starts with Rare Celestial Phenomenon

Today at 12.02 pm the astronomical winter arrives and the winter solstice. With the winter solstice comes the longest night in the Northern Hemisphere and the shortest day in the southern part of the world.

Shortly after 6 pm, it will be possible to observe the conjunction of the two largest planets in the solar system, Jupiter and Saturn.

The phenomenon occurs once every 20 years, said physicist Pencho Markishki from the Institute of Astronomy with the National Astronomical Observatory at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences:

"To see the rare phenomenon it would be good to choose a place with a low horizon on the west at about 6 pm. The very conjunction of planets is a slow process, so observation can also be attempted on December 22 and 23, a few nights after the maximum conjunction of the planets".