Only 166 New Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria but with Fewer Tests Performed

Record low number of newly infected with coronavirus in our country. For the last day, the new cases are only 166. They are based on fewer tests done over the weekend - 790. This means that positive samples are 21 percent of all tests done.

1731 people were cured, and 536 people remained in intensive care units. There are 58 deaths after complications from the virus.

