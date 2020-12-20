New Order in Bulgaria: 10-Day Quarantine for All Arrivals from UK and Northern Ireland

New restrictive measures are introduced to all persons entering the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

With his Order, the Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov imposed a mandatory 10-day quarantine on all persons, including Bulgarian citizens arriving from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The measure is necessary because of a new strain of COVID-19, which is reported to be spreading in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The restriction is introduced in order to preserve the health of Bulgarian citizens. The information about the new strain of coronavirus at the moment is that it is spreading faster.

The order enters into force at 17:00 on 20.12.2020.