COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1002 New Cases, Triple Pay for Medics Working in Areas with Shortage of Specialists

The first vaccinations against coronavirus in our country are expected to start on December 27. This was confirmed for NOVA by the Chief Health Inspector Angel Kunchev. According to him, the first vaccines for Bulgaria will start from Belgium on December 24.

1002-a are the proven new cases of coronavirus infection for the last 24 hours in 4 213 PCR tests. 1,404 have recovered, 55 have died. 542 are in the intensive care units in the country in a more serious condition. This is shown by the data on the Unified Information Portal. Most new cases are in Sofia and Varna.

Meanwhile, the health ministry has developed a program to provide triple pay for doctors and nurses who go to work in municipalities where there is a shortage of specialists.

