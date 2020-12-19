India, UK Hold Bilateral Discussions on UNSC Agenda

India and the United Kingdom on Friday held bilateral consultations virtually regarding United Nations Security Council (UNSC) issues, wherein both sides held discussions on a wide range of issues on the UNSC agenda.

The Indian delegation briefed their UK counterparts on its priorities during its upcoming UNSC tenure as a non-permanent member, which includes reformed multilateralism and counter-terrorism, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The UK delegation also informed India of its priorities during its upcoming presidency of UNSC, including Climate and Security and famine and hunger in conflict situations.

According to an MEA release, the Indian side was led by Prakash Gupta, JS (UNP & Summits), Ministry of External Affairs and included other officials from MEA, PMI New York and Indian High Commission in London, while the UK delegation was led by James Kariuki, Director, Multilateral Policy Department of UK Commonwealth and Foreign Office and included other UK Foreign Ministry officials and representatives from their Missions in New York and New Delhi.

The UK congratulated India on its election to the UNSC, and both sides agreed to continue their engagement on all issues under the UNSC agenda over the next two years. (ANI)

