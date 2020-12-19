COVID-19: 1739 New and 86909 Active Cases in Bulgaria

December 19, 2020, Saturday
Bulgaria: COVID-19: 1739 New and 86909 Active Cases in Bulgaria pixabay.com

 The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 1739 with 6190 PCR tests performed.

With these results, the confirmed cases become a total of 190,027, of which 86,909 are active, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The death toll in the last 24 hours is 157, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,496. 6535 people were hospitalized, of which 536 were in the intensive care unit.

During the last 24 hours, 2894 people have been cured, bringing the total number of cured people to 96 622.

