FIFA 2020 Football Awards Announced

Robert Lewandowski has been named best men’s player for 2020 at the Best Fifa Football Awards.

The Bayern Munich striker beat out Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus to claim the prize.

Lewandowski, nominated for the first time ever this year, was the top scorer in the Champions League, Bundesliga and DFB Pokal last season as his Bayern team won all three competitions.

The Poland international, 32, scored 34 goals in 31 appearances in the German top flight (plus four assists), six goals in five Pokal showings, and 15 goals in 10 Champions League outings (as well as six assists).

So far this term, Lewandowski has already recorded 15 Bundesliga goals in 11 appearances and has netted three times in four Champions League games.

The women’s prize for best player went to England and Manchester City’s Lucy Bronze.

Meanwhile, Tottenham midfielder Son Heung-min won the Puskas Award for best goal, for his incredible solo effort against Burnley in the Premier League in December 2019.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp won the award for best men’s coach after ending his club’s 30-year wait for a Premier League title, beating out Leeds’ Marcelo Bielsa and Bayern Munich’s treble-winning coach Hansi Flick. It marked the second year in a row that the German has been handed the prize.

Sarina Wiegman was named best women’s coach. The Netherlands Women coach is set to succeed Phil Neville at England next summer.

Bayern’s goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was named best men’s goalkeeper against fellow nominees Alisson of Liverpool and Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid, following a season in which the Germany international lifted the Champions League, Bundesliga and DFB Pokal trophies.more

Sarah Bouhaddi beat Christiane Endler and Alyssa Naeher to the best women’s goalkeeper prize. The 34-year-old became only the second recipient of the award.

The Fifpro men’s XI was named as such: Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Sergio Ramos, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Kevin De Bruyne, Thiago Alcantara, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, the Fifpro women’s XI lined up as follows: Christiane Endler, Lucy Bronze, Wendie Renard, Millie Bright, Delphine Cascarino, Barbara Bonansea, Veronica Boquete, Megan Rapinoe, Pernille Harder, Vivianne Miedema, Tobin Heath.

Youngster Mattia Agnese won the Fifa Fair Play award, and Marivaldo Francisco da Silva was awarded the Fifa Fan prize.