Bulgaria: Health Minister Banned the Export of Medicines Related to Covid-19

The Minister of Health, Prof. Kostadin Angelov, issued an order banning the export of medical products that are included in the therapeutic schemes for the treatment of Covid-19 disease.

The order issued today restricts the export of certain medical products in connection with a letter received from the Executive Agency for Medicines, given the complicated epidemic situation related to the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

According to the letter from the Executive Director of the BDA, currently the mandatory drugs used by medical specialists in hospital and outpatient care in the treatment of patients with coronavirus infection are from different anatomical and therapeutic groups:

with the international non-proprietary name Azithromycin;

with the international non-proprietary name Enoxaparin;

with the international non-proprietary name Nadroparin;

with the international non-proprietary name Dexamethasone;

medical gas oxygen.

The analysis of the data that BDA receives from the National Verification System for these medicinal products shows a significant increase in their consumption compared to previous months, as the average for INN Azithromycin is an increase of 5000%, for INN Dexamethasone is 2300%, for INN Nadroparin and Enoxaparin - by almost 500%.

The results of the inspections carried out by the BDA on signals for shortage of medical products, carried out in November so far, show that the medical products with the above-mentioned international non-patent names are subject to parallel export from the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria to other countries in quantities creating preconditions for a potential shortage of medicinal products for the Bulgarian market.

It is stated that regardless of the legal nature of the activity, the export of medicinal products used in the treatment of Bulgarian patients with Covid-19 in a period of increased consumption, violates the fragile balance between medical products delivered to the country and increased needs for them to meet the health needs of the population.