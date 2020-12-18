Bulgaria: Parliament Has Launched a Procedure to Elect a New Director of BTA

Bulgarian Parliament has launched a procedure to elect a new General Director of the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency after the death of Maxim Minchev.

The deadline for nominating candidates by MPs is January 15.

The candidates will be checked for affiliation with the State security services and the intelligence services of the Bulgarian People's Army during the communist regime.

During the hearing of the admitted candidates in the relevant parliamentary committee, each candidate will have 15 minutes for personal presentation and presentation of their views on the development of BTA.