Ex-Tennis Star Maria Sharapova Engaged to Be Married
Maria Sharapova is getting hitched.
The former tennis star has become engaged to British art dealer Alexander Gilkes — the ex-husband of Meghan Markle’s best friend Misha Nonoo.
Gilkes, who has a reported net worth upwards of $20 million, and Sharapova both took to social media to share the news of their engagement.
“Thank you for making me a very very happy boy,” Gilkes said on Instagram. “I look forward to a lifetime of loving you, and learning from you @mariasharpova.”
Sharapova added: “I said yes from the first day we met. This was our little secret, wasn’t it @gilkesa.”
