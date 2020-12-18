Ex-Tennis Star Maria Sharapova Engaged to Be Married

Ex-Tennis Star Maria Sharapova Engaged to Be Married

Maria Sharapova is getting hitched.

 The former tennis star has become engaged to British art dealer Alexander Gilkes — the ex-husband of Meghan Markle’s best friend Misha Nonoo.

Gilkes, who has a reported net worth upwards of $20 million, and Sharapova both took to social media to share the news of their engagement.

“Thank you for making me a very very happy boy,” Gilkes said on Instagram. “I look forward to a lifetime of loving you, and learning from you @mariasharpova.”

Sharapova added: “I said yes from the first day we met. This was our little secret, wasn’t it @gilkesa.”

 

 

