Bulgaria: Task Teams Start Inspections in Large Retail Chain Stores
The regional health inspectorates, Food Agency and Interior Ministry teams will raid on big retail chains stores to prevent queuing in front of stores and crowding inside them.
Although some of the grocery chains have extended their working hours, many customers do not comply with anti-epidemic measures, the authorities in Bulgaria say. Therefore, the entrance to the store will be monitored to see whether people are wearing masks, are they properly placed and is there a distance between individual customers. In case of detected violations, fines will be imposed on the spot for consumers as shops are threatened with closure for a certain period of time.
