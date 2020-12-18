Bulgaria: Task Teams Start Inspections in Large Retail Chain Stores

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 18, 2020, Friday // 11:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Task Teams Start Inspections in Large Retail Chain Stores pexels.com

The regional health inspectorates, Food Agency and Interior Ministry teams will raid on big retail chains stores to prevent queuing in front of stores and crowding inside them.

Although some of the grocery chains have extended their working hours, many customers do not comply with anti-epidemic measures, the authorities in Bulgaria say. Therefore, the entrance to the store will be monitored to see whether people are wearing masks, are they properly placed and is there a distance between individual customers. In case of detected violations, fines will be imposed on the spot for consumers as shops are threatened with closure for a certain period of time.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, shopping, inspections
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria