Intensified Inspections at Stores by Health Inspectors and Police

Intensified inspections of the stores of teams of RHI inspectors, the Ministry of Interior, the Food Agency and the Consumer Protection Commission are starting.

The goal is to put an end to the huge crowds in front of the entrances of the big stores and shops, as well as to avoid gatherings of many people.

Although some of the supermarket chains have extended their working hours, the anti-epidemic measures are not observed by the customers.

Therefore, the entrance of the stores will be monitored whether the people are wearing masks, whether they are correctly placed and whether there is a distance between the customers.

In case of on-site violations, fines will be imposed on consumers, and stores could be closed for a certain period of time.