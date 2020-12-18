Quarantine for Travelers to Greece Reduced to Three Days

Quarantine for citizens arriving in Greece is reduced from 10 to 3 days for the period 18 December to 7 January. The requirement to present a negative PCR test made up to 72 hours before the trip and the rapid test to be made upon entry into the country will remain in force, BGNES reported.

The Foreign Ministry reminds that the required quarantine and rapid COVID-19 tests do not apply to truck drivers. In addition, they continue not to comply with the time bracket limit of 07 am to 11 pm, which applies to all other citizens crossing the country's land borders. The requirement to present a QR code is maintained.

If assistance is needed, Bulgarian citizens in Greece can contact our embassy in Athens as well as the Consulate General of Bulgaria in Thessaloniki.