7 Task Managers to Organize Your Studies Better

Time management is one of the most essential skills to master while at college. It is the first time for the majority of students to make their own decisions and care about themselves.

It means taking care of routine tasks like cooking, dealing with studies, and often working a part-time job. That’s a lot to handle. Thus, students need to organize their calendar wisely. Luckily, they can use several amazing apps and software solutions to make this process convenient.

Long gone are the days when one had to remember everything. Now, all it takes is to use the perfect app. If you want to be more organized and productive while at college, here are some cool task managers you might want to check.

Evernote

This is one of the most well-known note-taking apps. First of all, this app supports almost any type of note-taking, whether it is a text or voice message. You can create PDF files, videos, or use pictures. Every note can be organized into different categories. One can find any note immediately with the search tool.

There is also a to-do list feature. The functionality of this solution includes saving web-pages without ads with notes, synchronization among various devices, integration with services like Gmail, Outlook, Google Docs, and MS Office. If you work on a group project, there is an opportunity to create a shared folder.

Evernote is perfect for organizing all the notes and research results by subject or class. It has a free plan, which is quite enough, but there is also a premium subscription.

myHomework

This is an excellent organizational app for both high-school and college students. As the name suggests, it helps to keep track of all assignments and homework deadlines.

It has a very useful calendar, where you can set all the tasks and reminders to not miss a thing. This is the main advantage – to get a good grip on the calendar and get reminded to work on an assignment beforehand.

One can add exams, projects, or any other tasks to tackle. It is easy to use, synchronized among various devices, and available for both iOS and Android devices. There is a free version and the paid one at only .99 per year, which is quite budget-friendly.

Week Plan

Week Plan is a more advanced solution that is aimed primarily at professionals. It is not a calendar or a deadline reminder. It is an app that has an effective and productive organization as its goal. It helps to have a better understanding of your plans and time with the color-blocking system.

What can one do with it? Set a vision, goals, and priorities. Come up with a plan for a day, week, and month. Organize the tasks according to their urgency and track your effectiveness.

One can also sort tasks to do by their priorities. The app also uses a Pomodoro timer for productivity. It costs about per month and allows setting reminders to achieve your goal faster.

Trello

It is a free online project management board that is especially good for group projects. It has easy to use interface and straightforward functionality.

You create a list of tasks on the board. Set the deadline and mark it as “in process”, “done”, or “to-do”. When the task is done you can drag and drop it to another column. It helps to track the progress of the project quite easily.

If it is group work, you can assign the responsible person to each task. It is not as advanced as other solutions, but it is free, accessible, and rather usable.

This app is simple to use and free. It allows for creating any tasks pretty easily. It is synchronized with calendar and Gmail (to-do lists can be added from inbox).

In the morning one can choose what things to do today and what can be postponed for tomorrow. There is an opportunity to set recurring activities for things you do regularly, like grocery shopping or going to the library.

It can work as a Chrome extension. Overall, it is a good and helpful app that has only the necessary features and is not too hard to get used to. Another exciting feature is that you can share lists with others, for example, if you plan shopping together.

Remember the Milk

Remember the Milk is cool task list management software. It is synchronized among devices and can be used on almost any operating system (including Linux and BlackBerry 10). Basically, one can create any list of things, whether it is grocery shopping items or steps to finish a research paper.

It is helpful when it comes to breaking down a huge thing into smaller pieces of work. And the best part is that one can set reminders on almost any platform.

You can get them via email, text, Twitter, or an app on a smartphone. So you’ll never forget about the milk. It is integrated with Gmail, Outlook, Google Calendar, and Evernote. The free version is pretty useful, but there is also a premium subscription available.

Focus Booster

It is a simple but very effective time-tracking app. It is also based on the Pomodoro technique which increases productivity by narrowing the focus down. It means that you work for 25 minutes on a duty intensively and then get a 5-minute break.

Focus Booster helps to break the assignment into smaller chunks. It helps to follow a to-do list, increase efficiency, and understand how you spend your time in general. There is a free trial, but overall it costs about per month.

In Summary

Being productive means being smart about your schedule. One needs to find a balance between all activities and at least some rest time. It is essential not to miss any deadlines when it comes to college papers. If you want to be more organized, these managing apps will have you covered.