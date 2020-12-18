Bulgaria: E-prescriptions Enter into Force

As of today, electronic prescriptions come into force, but not all pharmacies are ready for this step.

The medications prescribed by the GP may be sold to patients after they tell the pharmacist their personal ID number and the date of issue of the prescription, deputy Minister of Health Zhenia Nacheva said. There won't be any need for the patient‘s prescription book.

At this stage, the issue of recipes on paper will continue. And more: the specific prescriptions, for example for tranquillisers, will be written only on paper.

By the middle of next year, paper prescriptions will still be issued, as not all pharmacies have readjusted their software, explained Zhenia Nacheva:

"Most likely at the first stage not all pharmacies will be able to deal with e-prescriptions, because it depends on the software developers of the respective pharmacies. We will give the necessary time to all pharmacies to join in the program."

By the end of the year and the beginning of the next one the first test launch of the electronic prescription system will begin, Anton Valev, Chairman of the National Pharmacy Chamber said yesterday on the Bulgarian National Radio. There will likely be a transition period in which medicines will also be bought with paper prescriptions, he said.