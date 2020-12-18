Working at Home Office, When to Start and When Call it a Day?

Let's together go a year back and remember what “home office” meant then. Usually, it was a day of the week when only in some sectors of economy, certain people had the opportunity to choose a day of the week in which to work from home.

And then, people who had never had this happened to them commented among themselves whether it was possible to rally their thoughts and really work efficiently from home. Well, now it's a daily routine for many of us, and it's already become something quite normal.

But when does home office work hours start and end? Are we productive enough? Do we have self-discipline and self-control?

All these are interesting questions, and the answers we have to look for within ourselves. If we have to reply in one sentence, then we would for sure say that if a person is responsible for their job in the office, they will be responsible wherever they are.

But we should also look at the topic in greater depth. First of all, each of us must set daily, weekly and longer-term goals and organize our time so that we are satisfied with the work done. When people are satisfied with their results, then the level of motivation for everything else increases. It is very important to learn not to postpone today's tasks for tomorrow or further, since the end result will not appeal to anyone at all. Surely, do not think that someone is chasing you peering over your shoulder, but also do not leave a drop of doubt and reason for it. After all, we cannot hide how successfully we have handled the tasks assigned to us.

Each of us is hired for a certain purpose and thanks to our certain qualities. In this line of thought, it is also important to be able to predict exactly what a company needs from us and to do our best for its successful development. The better a business goes forward, the more we upgrade ourselves personally and professionally.

We will conclude with the fact that the working hours in home office conditions begin and end when at the end of the day we feel satisfied with the work done and have personally contributed to the quality, timely and responsible performance of the assigned tasks.