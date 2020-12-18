COVID-19 in Bulgaria - 2042 New Cases and 3218 Cured
2,042 are the new cases of COVID-19 for the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. 6 825 PCR tests were performed. Nearly 30 percent of them are positive. This is shown by the data on the Unified Information Portal.
FINAL: Strict measures remain until January 31
Most new cases are in Sofia - 361, followed by Varna - with 207 and Burgas - 202 new cases.
143 people have lost the battle with the insidious virus in the past 24 hours. 6,900 people remain in hospital, of which 567 are in the intensive care unit. 3,218 people were cured.
