First Vaccines Arrive in Bulgaria by Christmas Eve, Vaccination Starts in February

The first vaccinations in Bulgaria can start as early as 27 December, when approval from the European health authorities is expected, Chief Health Inspector Angel Kunchev reported to Nova TV

The start will be set in six hospitals. The lists of those who have expressed readiness to be vaccinated are now ready, and the beginning will be set with 5,000 immunizations.

"A meeting of the National Vaccination Staff is due to fix the specific date. It is from 27 to 29 December. On December 24, all trucks carrying the vaccine to all countries leave Brussels. Because of the distances they will reach the Netherlands in 2-3 hours, and Bulgaria – in over 24 hours. The probability of their arrival in Bulgaria right on the Christmas Day - on December 25, is very high. We will leave teams on duty waiting in Sofia. We're in negotiations with the company. We would like to have a second station point in Burgas, this will make it easier for us. For now, they say they will be able to serve only one point in each country," explained Angel Kunchev.

"The number of vials is a little symbolic. With these 5,000 doses, we can hardly achieve much effect," the chief health inspector admitted, pointing out that after the New Year - in the first week of January, "we get the difference of up to 62,000 - the quota for December, and the large quantities are arriving from February onwards."

He explained that there was no information as to who would be the first vaccinated and left the final decision to the heads of the six hospitals as well as their PR experts. Angel Kunchev, however, allowed himself to make a recommendation, adding: "It would be nice if the first person vaccinated is some emblematic figure."