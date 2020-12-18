Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny and Quiet

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 18, 2020, Friday // 08:43| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny and Quiet wiki

 The weather remains mild and almost quiet.

Mostly sunny weather is expected in the southern regions and above the mountains.

In the northern regions and along the Black Sea coast it will be cloudy, in many places with fogs. Visibility will temporarily improve around noon. Rain showers are expected along the Black Sea coast.

Maximum temperatures are mostly within the range of 5-10 degrees, lower in places with persistent fogs.

Minimum temperatures are between 0 and 5 degrees.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria