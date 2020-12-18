Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny and Quiet

The weather remains mild and almost quiet.

Mostly sunny weather is expected in the southern regions and above the mountains.

In the northern regions and along the Black Sea coast it will be cloudy, in many places with fogs. Visibility will temporarily improve around noon. Rain showers are expected along the Black Sea coast.

Maximum temperatures are mostly within the range of 5-10 degrees, lower in places with persistent fogs.

Minimum temperatures are between 0 and 5 degrees.