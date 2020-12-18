Sweden Covid Plan Is a Failure Says the Swedish King
Swedes are rapidly losing faith in their country’s response to the pandemic, with even the King delivering a rare rebuke to those in charge.
“The King observes, as we and many others have, that the fact that so many people have died cannot be seen as anything else than a failure,” Lofven told reporters in Stockholm on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Tegnell has continued to defend Sweden’s overall strategy of avoiding lockdowns. He also argues that there’s no real evidence that face masks work, and Swedes are among the only people left going about their daily lives largely mask-free, with shops, restaurants and gyms all still open.
Almost 8,000 Swedes have died of Covid-19. That compares with less than 1,000 in Denmark, about 480 in Finland and just over 400 in Norway.
In his interview with TV4, Tegnell said he was “surprised” by the intensity of the second wave of the pandemic.
“I think many, with me, are surprised that it has been able to come back so strongly,” he said.
