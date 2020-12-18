Covid-19: Sweden Covid Plan Is a Failure Says the Swedish King

Swedes are rapidly losing faith in their country’s response to the pandemic, with even the King delivering a rare rebuke to those in charge.

Significantly more Swedes have gotten sick and died from Covid-19 than elsewhere in the Nordic region. And with Stockholm recently almost running out of intensive care beds, frustration levels are high.

“The Swedish people have suffered enormously in difficult conditions,” King Carl XVI Gustaf told state broadcaster SVT. When it comes to the strategy deployed in Sweden, he said, “I think we have failed.”

Much of the blame has been directed toward the chief architect of Sweden’s strategy, Anders Tegnell, its state epidemiologist. A poll published on Thursday showed that support for him and his employer has slumped over the past two months.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven also voiced his displeasure.