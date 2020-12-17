Bulgarian Customs Officers Seize over 58 kg of Pure Cocaine in Varna Port
Customs officers found more than 58 kg of cocaine during a specialized operation at the port of Varna-West.
Three Dutch nationals are being screened for involvement in drug trafficking from Suriname, one of whom has been requested to surrender to the Bulgarian authorities. The drug, at estimated worth of BGN 12 million, was cached in a container with wooden boards, transported on a ship to the port of Varna-West.
Regional prosecutor Krasimir Konov reported the details:
"Among the piled boards we found 234 packages of cocaine of extremely high purity of the active component. According to our data, if this substance were mixed and placed on the market, the quantity would be at least five times more.'
