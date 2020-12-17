Another BGN 3,2 Million Allocated for Cleaning Sofia

The waste collection tax in Sofia remains unchanged for the following year. More money for cleaning streets and less money for the old landfills are provided in the draft estimate for cleanliness of Sofia for 2021. It was adopted by the Sofia Municipal Council with 32 votes „for”, 26 “against” and 2 abstentions.

BGN 220,4 million are planned for waste management, street washing, reclamation and post-life maintenance of landfills.

In 2021 the money allocated for cleaning Sofia will be increased by BGN 3.2 Million

According to the Chairman of the Group of Municipal Councilors from Democratic Bulgaria Metodi Lalov, the draft estimate for the cleanliness of Sofia is a "muddy topic". Because Sofians see the mud in the streets," Lalov said.

The city is dirty, says independent municipal councilman Boris Bonev:"It is a shame that 15 years ago Sofia was cleaned up better than it is now, and the money was allocated for it was much less."

However, Deputy Mayor on environment issues Desislava Bileva strongly disagrees with the municipal councilors from "Democratic Bulgaria" and the independent Boris Bonev.

"We can always look for the bad, but I think the city is getting cleaner and the work doesn't stop, on the contrary - it's getting better every day."