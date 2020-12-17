Another BGN 3,2 Million Allocated for Cleaning Sofia
The waste collection tax in Sofia remains unchanged for the following year. More money for cleaning streets and less money for the old landfills are provided in the draft estimate for cleanliness of Sofia for 2021. It was adopted by the Sofia Municipal Council with 32 votes „for”, 26 “against” and 2 abstentions.
BGN 220,4 million are planned for waste management, street washing, reclamation and post-life maintenance of landfills.
In 2021 the money allocated for cleaning Sofia will be increased by BGN 3.2 Million
According to the Chairman of the Group of Municipal Councilors from Democratic Bulgaria Metodi Lalov, the draft estimate for the cleanliness of Sofia is a "muddy topic". Because Sofians see the mud in the streets," Lalov said.
The city is dirty, says independent municipal councilman Boris Bonev:"It is a shame that 15 years ago Sofia was cleaned up better than it is now, and the money was allocated for it was much less."
However, Deputy Mayor on environment issues Desislava Bileva strongly disagrees with the municipal councilors from "Democratic Bulgaria" and the independent Boris Bonev.
"We can always look for the bad, but I think the city is getting cleaner and the work doesn't stop, on the contrary - it's getting better every day."
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » New Fact about Covid-19: Studies Show That SARS-CoV-2 May Attack Female Reproductive Organs
- » Magic Star of Bethlehem Will Be Visible 21 December for First Time in 800 Years
- » Nearly Half of Bulgarians Give Preference to Authoritarian Leader
- » US President-elect Joe Biden Will Get Vaccinated to Build Confidence among Americans
- » Pakistan Adopts Chemical Castration For Rapists
- » Bulgaria: Evacuation of Hundreds after Gas Leak