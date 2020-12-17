Pope Francis to World Leaders: Divert Armament Funds for Fighting Covid-19 Pandemic

Pope Francis urged world leaders on Thursday to divert funds used for armaments to confront problems such as the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure vaccines reach the poor and most vulnerable nations.

In his message for the Roman Catholic Church’s World Day of Peace, which is celebrated on Jan. 1, Francis also repeated a call for the establishment of a global fund with money slated for weapons to be used instead to help eradicate poverty.

The annual message, this year titled “A Culture of Care as a Path to Peace,” is traditionally sent to heads of state, government, international organizations and other religions.

“How many resources are spent on weaponry, especially nuclear weapons, that could be used for more significant priorities such as ensuring the safety of individuals, the promotion of peace and integral human development, the fight against poverty, and the provision of health care.” Francis said./https://www.reuters.com

 

