New Fact about Covid-19: Studies Show That SARS-CoV-2 May Attack Female Reproductive Organs

Fatigue, pain and shortness of breath are just some of the symptoms that occur in those infected with COVID-19. It turns out that after a long illness there is another consequence that affects women - changes in the monthly cycle.

On social media, some ladies say that after infection their menstruation has become irregular. Others complain of unusually large blood clots.

A woman named Rose told Medical News Today that in the eight months since she recovered from the virus, she has only had five menstruations.

"My cycle changed in frequency, duration, intensity and level of pain," says another woman who has had COVID-19.

POSSIBLE EXPLANATIONS

Experts acknowledge that shortness of breath, muscle pain and excessive fatigue are among the wide-ranging symptoms identified in those infected. However, it remains unclear why COVID-19 affects menstruation long after recovery. Some have suggested that SARS-CoV-2 may attack female reproductive organs.

A study in China published in Reproductive BioMedicine Online in September found that 25% of women with COVID have menstrual changes.

LASTING CONSEQUENCES

Around 60,000 people in the UK are thought to suffer long-term symptoms after contracting COVID-19, data from the ZOE app analysed by researchers at King's College London shows.

Currently known as Post Covid Syndrome Group has 3,000 members from over 60 countries.