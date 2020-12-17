Nearly Half of Bulgarians Give Preference to Authoritarian Leader

Society | December 17, 2020, Thursday // 12:51| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Nearly Half of Bulgarians Give Preference to Authoritarian Leader pexels.com

Liberal democracies enjoy little support in much of Central and Eastern Europe, according to a survey conducted in ten countries of the region, Politico writes today.

The study was published by the Bratislava-based NGO Globsec. Its results show that in four out of ten countries surveyed – Bulgaria, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovakia, less than 50% of respondents support "liberal democracy with regular elections and a multi-party system" as the best form of government.

For our country, the data show that only 35 percent prefer liberal democracy with regular elections and a multi-party system - the lowest indicator among the ten states. This is in contrast to another 45% of Bulgarians who would prefer more authoritarian rule – "a strong and decisive leader who should not have to deal with parliament or elections" – the highest indicator.

The results show that the quality of democracy in the country has nothing to do with the support for liberal democracy, the authors of the Globsec report write.

In Bulgaria, 34% believe that Western societies and their way of life are a threat to national identity and values. Nearly a third of Bulgarians (31%) believe the EU poses a similar threat, while 43 percent see the threat in the US. Half of Bulgarians think migrants are such a threat and 36 percent fear sexual minorities.

As regards the "standard mainstream media" only 37% of Bulgarians trust them – the lowest indicator compared to the rest. Only 38 percent think the mass media are sooner or wholly free, while 55 percent believe oligarchs and strong financial groups are influencing them.

The survey was conducted in March in Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Romania and Slovakia among a representative sample of 1,000 or more respondents in each country, BNR reports.

 

 

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, survey, democracy
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria