Toilet Bowl against Covid-19 Invented in Bulgaria

An innovative rotating anti-epidemic toilet bowl was installed in the building of the Oborishte district city hall in Sofia. For the moment, only citizens have access it, but not employees in the administration of the municipality.

Disinfectants are not needed for it, because the seat is fully automated and when you press the button it gets wrapped with foil, which in turn guarantees hygiene.

The innovation is by Yavor Radev. He stated on air of "Hello Bulgaria" TV program that the toilet bowl works entirely on electricity, but there is also a model that can work with a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 5 thousand sit-downs.