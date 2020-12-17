Toilet Bowl against Covid-19 Invented in Bulgaria

Business | December 17, 2020, Thursday // 12:24| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Toilet Bowl against Covid-19 Invented in Bulgaria pexels.com

An innovative rotating anti-epidemic toilet bowl was installed in the building of the Oborishte district city hall in Sofia. For the moment, only citizens have access it, but not employees in the administration of the municipality.

Disinfectants are not needed for it, because the seat is fully automated and when you press the button it gets wrapped with foil, which in turn guarantees hygiene.

The innovation is by Yavor Radev. He stated on air of "Hello Bulgaria" TV program that the toilet bowl works entirely on electricity, but there is also a model that can work with a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 5 thousand sit-downs.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: innovation, toilet bowl, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria