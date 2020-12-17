France’s Emmanuel Macron Tested Positive for Covid-19
French President Emmanuel Macron has become the latest world leader to catch the coronavirus. His office confirmed on Thursday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was self-isolating for seven days in line with national guidelines.
Macron's diagnosis was confirmed via a PCR test, the gold standard in COVID testing which relies on nasal or throat swabbing, after he showed unspecified symptoms of the disease.
The statement said he would continue to carryout his duties while in isolation.
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson became the first world leader to confirm a COVID-19 diagnosis in late March, and President Trump caught the virus at the beginning of October. Both Mr. Trump and Johnson were hospitalized for treatment.https://www.cbsnews.com
