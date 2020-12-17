Body of Missing French National Discovered near Asenovgrad

The dead body of a man was found this morning near Asenovgrad, police source confirmed to Nova TV.

A 63-year-old man came across the body this morning while walking in the area above the Asenovgrad district of Gorni Voden and immediately alerted 112.

Currently, an investigative group from the Regional Police Directorate - Asenovgrad has been sent to the scene.

Police say there is no evidence of violent deaths at this stage.

Investigative Task Force of the RPD - Asenovgrad carries out a search of the site. The identity of the man has been established– he is an 85-year-old French national whom his relatives placed in the Gorni Voden nursing home. On December 5, the police  received a report that the person had left the home and had been reported missing.

 

 

