Body of Missing French National Discovered near Asenovgrad
The dead body of a man was found this morning near Asenovgrad, police source confirmed to Nova TV.
A 63-year-old man came across the body this morning while walking in the area above the Asenovgrad district of Gorni Voden and immediately alerted 112.
Currently, an investigative group from the Regional Police Directorate - Asenovgrad has been sent to the scene.
Police say there is no evidence of violent deaths at this stage.
Investigative Task Force of the RPD - Asenovgrad carries out a search of the site. The identity of the man has been established– he is an 85-year-old French national whom his relatives placed in the Gorni Voden nursing home. On December 5, the police received a report that the person had left the home and had been reported missing.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Pope Francis to World Leaders: Divert Armament Funds for Fighting Covid-19 Pandemic
- » Census in Bulgaria Postponed, Start Will Depend on Epidemic Situation
- » Bulgaria’s Big Retail Chains Face Ultimatum: Iron Discipline or Shutdown
- » Toilet Bowl against Covid-19 Invented in Bulgaria
- » France’s Emmanuel Macron Tested Positive for Covid-19
- » Financier Emil Harsev: Businesses Went Bankrupt before Pandemic Apply for Aid Too