Bulgarian Tourism Expects BGN 100 Million in Government Support
"If the lockdown remains until the end of January, we expect the government to take a decision and allocate BGN 100 million to cover the damage inflicted to tourism by the end of January, because as yesterday the government made a very good decision to help tour operators with BGN 56 million, now it is good time to make a decision for hoteliers and restaurateurs as well, "said for "Before All" talk show Rumen Draganov, President of the Confederation of Bulgarian Tourism Business in connection with winter tourism and the losses of the industry from the anti-epidemic measures.
"We expect BGN 100 million because during the Christmas and New Year holidays alone we will lose BGN 36 million. And we've been closed since December, and well be closed in January, most likely.
And a hotel cannot work without functioning restaurant – there is a Tourism Act and an Ordinance on Categorization – the Minister of Health did not take this into account. And the government decided not to compensate the workers in these restaurants – it was not right," Draganov said emphatically.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Financier Emil Harsev: Businesses Went Bankrupt before Pandemic Apply for Aid Too
- » WHO Team Leaves for Wuhan to Investigate Coronavirus Origin
- » Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce: Year 2020 Strongly Charged with Pessimism
- » EU Plans Adoption of Updated Cybersecurity Rules
- » Euro Rises Record High against US Dollar First Time since 2018
- » Association of Restaurants in Bulgaria Calls for Opening of Closed Businesses