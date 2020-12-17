OFFICIAL: Anti-Epidemic Measures in Bulgaria Remain Until January 31

The emergency anti-epidemic measures in Bulgaria will remain in force until January 31, 2021. This became clear after the National Operational Headquarters presented its proposals to Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

- Health authorities insist that nightclubs, restaurants, malls, gyms and casinos remain closed. Both conferences and congresses will be banned until January 31.

- Kindergartens and nurseries open their doors, and children from 1st to 4th grade will return to school on January 4.

- Dining places in the hotels will also work, but only for guests and in the evening.

"It is not enough for Bulgarians to be cured. I want them to be healthy ", said the Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov at the regular briefing of the health authorities.

"If you ask me if we are satisfied with the morbidity data, my answer is a resounding no. I want the Bulgarian citizens to be healthy ", said Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev.

"Yes, there is serious optimism about what is happening, but it is insufficient, especially with regard to mortality. That is why we had to propose these measures to the government. Despite the tough debate with serious economic consequences for both business and children, we had to propose extension of the measures until January 31. We from the National Operational Headquarters have always shared the philosophy that there should be fewer patients and fewer deaths in order for more living and healthy Bulgarians to receive the vaccines", commented the Chief of Staff Gen. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski.

"We must be quick and flexible in measures, in supporting businesses and people, in providing medicines, vaccines, as the pandemic around the world is becoming more complicated, and the number of deaths unfortunately remains high," said Prime Minister Borissov in the beginning of the meeting before the briefing, the government press service announced. The Prime Minister noted that although the number of patients in our country is much lower and the number of patients exceeds those infected, our country is 14th in Europe in terms of morbidity. "We have always put the lives and health of the people first, so we continue to act on these measures," said Prime Minister Borissov.

During the working meeting, the Minister of Education and Science Krassimir Valchev pointed out that for young students direct pedagogical interaction is the most important and noted the importance of returning to the classrooms of children from 1st to 4th grade. Valchev also pointed out that the adopted amendments to the Law on School and Preschool Education allow parents who are worried to be able to keep their children studying in an electronic environment by submitting an application for this purpose. "We discussed many options in the summer, but this one turned out to be the best. Thanks to the fact that we have a working parliament, we have provided this opportunity, "said Minister Valchev.

Prime Minister Borissov emphasized that the changes in the anti-epidemic measures, which will be in force until January 31, 2021, take into account the arguments of experts and act in the interest of young students to receive adequate training in a pandemic, relying on pedagogical supervision and teacher training to guide them.

During the working meeting with Prime Minister Borissov, the Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov reported on the current data on the incidence of COVID-19 in Bulgaria. "There is a very slight decrease in the incidence and the percentage of positive tests. However, the mortality rate remains high, yesterday 191 Bulgarian citizens lost their lives, and the occupancy of hospital beds remains high. That is why we propose the extension of the anti-epidemic measures until January 31 ", Angelov was categorical.

Prime Minister Borissov also said the COVID-19 pandemic had led to an unprecedented financial and economic crisis and was leading to bankruptcy. Some of them already have minus 15% deficits. "There is no country that has enough buffer. At this stage, we have provided over one billion and one hundred million levs in support of micro, small and medium enterprises, "added Prime Minister Borissov.

The Minister of Economy Lachezar Borisov stated that the platform through which businesses can apply for support under the measures developed jointly with the National Revenue Agency will be opened on Monday. At the same time, after the notification from the European Commission, immediately after the New Year there will be an opportunity to launch the measure in support of the so-called "Large small enterprises" with a turnover of over BGN 500,000. The Minister of Economy also stated that together with the Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev they will hold talks with the big retail chains for stricter observance of the anti-epidemic measures.