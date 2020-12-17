One of the Biggest Snowstorms Hits USA

A snowstorm is set to cause chaos in parts of the US east coast with more than 60 million people under a winter storm watch.

The storm is expected to stretch from Colorado to Maine and warnings are in place in 14 states.

Some places are predicted to see as much as 60 cm of snow.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned of "dangerous, if not impossible travel conditions and isolated power surges" in the worst affected areas.

The heaviest snow is predicted to fall on Wednesday evening. The NWS said some areas will see more snow in one event than they have seen all of last winter.

At least two people have died in Pennsylvania following a multi-car crash on the Interstate 80 in Clinton County. Police said multiple people were injured in the crash which involved between 30-60 vehicles.

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled and rail services suspended across the northeast.

Coronavirus testing sites in a number of states including New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Maryland have closed, CBS News reports.

Officials say they are monitoring any potential impact of the storm on the delivery of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to hospitals.

Authorities have prepositioned CDC staff at each place receiving people.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy warned residents to wear a mask if they help their neighbours shovel snow.